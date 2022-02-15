 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of Central Indiana

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to Heavy Rain will be possible on Wednesday Night
and Thursday. Rainfall amounts of 2 inches or greater are
possible. This could result in Flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Clinton police identify man killed in last month's chase that ended in Wabash River

Clinton police chase

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Clinton have identified the driver killed after a chase last month.

On January 13, the Clinton Police Department said they were involved in a short chase after officers received a drunk driver report.

The chase ended when the driver went down the ramp just north of S.R. 163 and Main St. into the Wabash River.

Hours later, crews removed the suspect's vehicle from the cold water, with the driver dead inside.

On Tuesday, police identified the driver as John Renfro, from Clinton.

Renfro's official cause of death is still pending final autopsy reports.

