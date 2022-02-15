Clinton police identify man killed in last month's chase that ended in Wabash River

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Clinton have identified the driver killed after a chase last month.

On January 13, the Clinton Police Department said they were involved in a short chase after officers received a drunk driver report.

The chase ended when the driver went down the ramp just north of S.R. 163 and Main St. into the Wabash River.

Hours later, crews removed the suspect's vehicle from the cold water, with the driver dead inside.

On Tuesday, police identified the driver as John Renfro, from Clinton.

Renfro's official cause of death is still pending final autopsy reports.