Clinton man charged with attempted murder following alleged Sullivan stabbing

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clinton man will face attempted murder charges after a stabbing investigation.
Police arrested 40-year-old Dustin Wheeler.
It started after 9-1-1 dispatchers were called after a person was stabbed at a home on 110 West Graysville Street in Sullivan.
When the police got to the home, they learned a family member had taken the stab victim to the hospital. That person was later airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.
Wheeler was still inside the home when they got to the scene. Police said he came out of the home just before 1:00.
Wheeler was arrested and charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery.