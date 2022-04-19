CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Clinton is seeing infrastructure improvements.
One project is the Desoto Street Lift Station replacement.
It helps move sewer product to the plant.
A control panel inside is rusted.
The relay that communicates information to the plant is broken.
The lift station is also a very confined space, which creates safety issues for workers.
City officials say it's important to get ahead now to avoid serious issues in the long run.
Work is slated to start in the next few weeks.