 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clinton is seeing infrastructure improvements

  • 0
Clinton is seeing infrastructure improvements
Quick, Allanee

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Clinton is seeing infrastructure improvements.

One project is the Desoto Street Lift Station replacement.

It helps move sewer product to the plant.

A control panel inside is rusted.

The relay that communicates information to the plant is broken.

The lift station is also a very confined space, which creates safety issues for workers.

City officials say it's important to get ahead now to avoid serious issues in the long run.

Work is slated to start in the next few weeks.

Recommended for you