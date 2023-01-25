 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one
inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Clinton, Indiana phone lines, dispatch down. Here's what city officials say you can do in the meantime

  Updated
  • 0
clinton
By Chris Essex

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Clinton dispatch and city hall lines are down.

If you find yourself in an emergency, you'll want to call the Vermillion County sheriff's office.

That number is 765-832-7785.

If the emergency requires immediate attention, you'll want to call 911.

The city hopes to have the phone lines fixed by Friday.

If not, mayor Jack Gilfoy says they will be up and running Monday.

Residents trying to pay their sewer bills over the phone will have to pay those at city hall as well.

City hall is closed Wednesday because of the weather, but will be opened again Thursday.

Mayor Gilfoy says if this creates a problem for some residents, they will not be charged a late fee.

