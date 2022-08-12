Clinton City Police are looking for two suspects of a hit and run

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Clinton City Police are asking for people's help finding a few suspects of a hit and run.
According to the Clinton City Police Department, it happened at a Marathon gas station, where two suspects driving a red Chevy sedan appear to have hit a gas pump.
The Clinton City Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two people involved in a hit and run.
The department is asking anyone with information to contact the Clinton City Police Department at 765-832-3232 or through the department's Facebook Messenger.