Clinton business a total loss after Monday night fire

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A downtown Clinton, Indiana, business is a total loss following a Monday night fire.
Firefighters were called to the Clinton Pour House Bar and Grill just before 10 p.m. That's at the 200 block of South Main Street.
No one was hurt in the fire. Officials said the cause has no been determined.
The City of Clinton made the following post on social media:
"On behalf of Mayor Gilfoy and the City of Clinton, we would like to take a moment to extended our deepest condolences to the owners of Clinton Pour House who lost their business last night due to a structure fire. The loss of a business is never easy especially with tragic events such as a fire.
We would also like to extend a huge thank you to all who helped last night and throughout this morning fighting this fire. Clinton City Fire along with Black Diamond, Lyford, Fairview, and Terre Haute City Fire came together with one mission and it was to extinguish this fire.
Thank you to all who brought water, sandwiches, and other items to all on the scene. The outpouring of support from citizens and families in our community speaks volumes and we all appreciate it."