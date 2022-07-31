Climbing Café in Terre Haute closes its doors for good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Vigo County business is closing its doors for good, again.
The Climbing Café announced on Facebook that they are permanently closing.
We reached out to the business to learn more about the reason for the closure.
A marketing representative declined to comment.
News 10 then reached out to Steve Ellis -- Ellis owns Top Guns in the same strip mall.
The Top Guns owner says there are plans to open an exciting addition to the community in its place.
He tells us there will be an announcement in the next month, or so.