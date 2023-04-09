Cleveland Clinic reports that kids are not eating enough fruits and veggies - here's how you can change that

CLEVELAND CLINIC - Are your kids eating fruits and veggies daily? According to the CDC, many children between the ages of 1 and 5 are not.
The Cleveland Clinic says there are a couple of reasons why kids may not be eating as many fruits and vegetables. It could be that parents don't buy these foods, meaning kids aren't exposed to them. Or, it could be because fresh food just isn't accessible.
Officials say it's very important for a child to eat fruits and vegetables to help with their health and development.
"So if they're not eating fruits and vegetables, they're not getting the fiber intake that they need and kids and adults alike don't get enough fiber. Fiber is going to help regulate blood sugar, help with hunger and satiety, help with bowel movement patterns," said Jennifer Hyland, RD with Cleveland Clinic Children’s.
Hyland suggests introducing fruits and vegetables at an early age and to let kids pick what they want to try.