CLEAR Program showing promise just months after going live

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new program in Vigo County aims to break the cycle of drug addiction and crime -- with the help of police.
It has only been a few months, but advocates overseeing the program feel it is already making a difference for the community.
The latest Indiana Correction Data shows a 30% recidivism rate for drugs. That means an offender returned to incarceration within three years of their release date from a state correctional institution.
Lowering that number is part of the goal for the "Choose Law Enforcement Assisted Recovery" or "CLEAR" program.
We first told you about it in October.
Officers have access to 24-7 support on calls. They can connect people with recovery experts for help with substance use, mental health, and basic needs.
Since going live in October, there have been a total of seven CLEAR calls -- most of them have accepted help.
That is according to Molly Isles. She is the CLEAR Coordinator at the Wabash Valley Recovery Center.
"We've had six people who have engaged in services. Three went to detox, and then the other three have engaged in peer services at the recovery center," CLEAR Coordinator Molly Isles said.
Isles says because of this, the center has strengthened its' relationship with local law enforcement
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse says he is glad to see this initiative making a difference
"They didn't end up here in the jail, the jail has a purpose, but if we can keep people out of jail because of a program like this, then I think it's just a win for all residents of Vigo County," Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said.
The program is still in its early stages, but the Sheriff and Isles believe it is shaping up to be a great resource for people who struggle with substance use.
"The need is much bigger than seven individuals in the last two months, so I'm looking forward to where its going to go, and all of the people its going to help," Isles said.
Isles knows from experience that it is up to the individual to fully commit to recovery.
"I've been in recovery for nine years. I continue my recovery, and I do things to sustain that, and what we do here is teach people how to do that in whatever way fits them best," Isles said.
She says it is because of her own journey that she so deeply wants to help others.
Now, not everyone who is referred qualifies for the CLEAR Program. However, the Wabash Valley Recovery Center still offers free services to help folks on their recovery journey.