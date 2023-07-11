Cleanup continues in Vigo County's parks. Here's where things stand

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Cleanup continues at Vigo County's parks after hundreds of trees were knocked down during the storms.
The assistant superintendent says shelters are cleaned, and roads are open. Work on trails will continue.
"We have all the maintenance crews working through the week. We've had several volunteer groups come out on the weekends, but it's going to take several weeks to make the trails walkable and several more weeks after that to get the debris cleaned up," Brian Gilbert told us.
Gilbert says Hawthorne Park was probably hit the hardest.
You can find the full list of updates below.
All roads and campgrounds are open. Griffin Bike Park will continue to be updated via the Griffin Bike Park Facebook page.
Hawthorn Park:
- J.I. Case Levy Loop and the connector loop adjacent to the archery range are clear. All other trails are closed.
Fowler Park:
- All trails are open. The Fowler Park Log Barn will continue to be closed into August for repairs.
Prairie Creek Park:
- All park trails are closed including access to the Elliott Woods Nature Preserve. Park staff will begin clearing trails within Prairie Creek Friday. Elliott Woods will be closed for a while as we continue to clear debris.
Ruble Park:
- All trails at Ruble should be assumed closed. Park staff will be out to mow and clear trails by Friday of this week, starting with Trails 3 and 1.
Wabashiki and Old Mill Dam:
- Both Wabashiki and Old Mill Dam are open.