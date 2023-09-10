Clayshire Castle invites you to step back into Medieval times

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley's very own medieval castle would like to cordially invite you to take a step into the past!
The Clayshire Castle Bed and Breakfast will be hosting its 9th annual Medieval Faire. Organizers say this year's theme will be centered around the Wars of the Roses.
Folks can come out to enjoy jousting, theater, music, and so much more. Event organizers say this is just a unique way to get out and escape reality.
"It's a time to get away from real life, especially the last few years when things have been kind of tough and everyone's had a lot of stress. This is a just a really fun way to just kinda go and escape. Get to live your fantasy life. Get dressed up. Be a fairy. Be a medieval person. Be a dragon. Be whatever," said Katie Voges, event coordinator.
The faire will take place September 23-24. Tickets are on sale now!