Clay County Youth Program has new events coming up this week

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local program is making a positive difference in the lives of Wabash Valley kids!
The Clay County Youth Food Program along with Maurizo's Brazil just raised $3500 dollars. And every dollar goes back to help kids.
The money raised will help feed 22 kids for the year.
Now the program is looking for your help in two events this upcoming weekend.
The first of two events is "Help Kids Fuel Up." It features Indianapolis 500 Festival Princess, Kamryn Kikta.
This will take place on Friday, April 29 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The goal is to bring in food donations to help local kids in the area. For each item you donate, you get entered to win Indy 500 tickets!
You can donate the following items:
- Peanut butter
- Cereal
- Chewy Bars
- Pudding
- Fruit Snacks
- Cash
Donations can be dropped off at Emeert Realty in Brazil. That is located at 925 National Avenue.
The Clay County Youth Food Program will also be hosting "Healthy Kids Day" on Saturday, April 30.
The free event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Y in Brazil.
There will be dozens of activities for kids including games, sports, and more! Kids can also sign up for the annual summer camp too.
But the event still needs volunteers. You can sign up by giving them a call at (812) 442-6761.