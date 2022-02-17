Clay County YMCA to stay open 24-hours

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River, Tippecanoe River, Wildcat Creek, and Mississinewa
River.


.Snow melt and rainfall from Wednesday night through today of around
an inch and a half to over two and a half inches on frozen or
saturated ground is bringing widespread flooding to central Indiana
rivers. Moderate to major flooding is expected on the Mississinewa
at Ridgeville. Moderate flooding is expected along upper parts of
the Wabash from Lafayette through Covington as well as Wildcat
Creek, while lowland and minor flooding is currently forecast for
the Tippecanoe and the lower Wabash. Another system early next week
could lengthen the amount of time in flood and produce additional
rises on area rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From this morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Critical stage is reached on agricultural
levees in northern Vigo County.  Extensive flooding of
agricultural lands is in progress.  Flooding of low residential
property in southeast Clinton begins.  Some high county roads are
impassable.  River Park at Clinton is completely flooded.  Old SR
63 north of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 23.8 feet early Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 18.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 23.8 feet early Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From this morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.5 feet, Water is at or near critical stages of
many agricultural levees. Flooding of about 10 residential
properties in South Lake area begins. North Lake and Izaak Walton
are now a part of the Wabash River. West Road in northern Vigo
county floods. Flood waters surround homes in lowest areas near
Fort Harrison Country Club. Backwater extends up Lost Creek to
13th Street. Seep water in the U.S. 41 and SR 63 split.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Thursday /11:30 AM EST Thursday/ the stage
was 17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EST Thursday was 17.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.3
feet Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Indiana and west central
Indiana, including the following counties, in north central
Indiana, Carroll. In west central Indiana, Clay, Fountain,
Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo and Warren.

* WHEN...Until 1000 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 156 PM EST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana, north
central Indiana, south central Indiana, southeast Indiana,
southwest Indiana and west central Indiana, including the
following counties, in central Indiana, Bartholomew, Boone,
Clinton, Decatur, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson,
Madison, Marion, Morgan, Rush, Shelby and Tipton. In east central
Indiana, Delaware, Henry and Randolph. In north central Indiana,
Carroll. In south central Indiana, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence and
Monroe. In southeast Indiana, Jennings. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Fountain, Montgomery, Owen, Parke, Putnam,
Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo and Warren.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is expected today. Additional rainfall amounts of
1 to 1.5 inches are likely with locally higher amounts
possible...on top of the 1 to 2 inches that has already
fallen. These amounts are causing both areal and river
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation and flash freezing concerns of
standing water on roads...bridges and overpasses later this
evening. Snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice
accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

&&

Clay County YMCA to stay open 24-hours

  • 0
Clay County YMCA
By Chris Essex

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The YMCA is making it easier for you to work out at a convenient time.

Leaders say its members will be allowed to access the Y 24 hours a day.

Members will need to purchase a 24-hour pass to get this opportunity.

Members who get the pass will be able to access the basketball court, the cardio room, and the free weight room.

Leaders say this will be a great addition for members.

The YMCA will be open 24 hours, starting Monday at 5:00 in the morning.

If you want to learn more about a YMCA membership, click here. 

