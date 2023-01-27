Clay County student receives Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Community Foundation announced the Clay County winner of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships.
Clay Brown is a student at Clay City High School; he was recently named Clay County's winner for the scholarship.
Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are selected for their character, community involvement, leadership, and academic achievement.
Brown explained that, at first, he started volunteering to improve his eligibility for scholarships but later grew to find a great passion for serving. Brown says volunteering has taught him "invaluable skills that I can use for the rest of my life."
The scholarship pays for students' full tuition for an undergraduate degree at eligible Indiana universities, required school fees, and up to $900 for textbooks.
Scholars also get the opportunity to take part in the Lilly Scholars Network, which students can use to network, find leadership opportunities, and more.
Brown says receiving the scholarship "is an incredible gift and I feel extremely blessed to have been chosen to receive it," he went on to say the scholarship "has done so much more for me than I could have imagined."