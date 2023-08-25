Clay County Senior Center needs help, at risk of closing its doors

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The future is uncertain for the Clay County Senior Center.
The center has been open for decades with the goal of serving the elderly population. The center has a food pantry, which visitors can visit once a month. Plus, there's a yard sale filled with donated items, a library, and free medical equipment.
The center also offers numerous programs throughout the week. On Wednesday mornings, there is a veteran's breakfast. Wednesday afternoons are dedicated to bingo. The center's biggest draw, though, is its euchre games, which are spread throughout the week.
Charles Thompson, the center's board president, said the center's most important role is that of a social outlet.
"It kind of brings a lot of feelings out," Thompson said. "Normally, if you are set in front of a TV at home or reading a book, you don't get that interaction."
But, the center has fallen on hard times. Center Director Sharon Brown said they lost several funding opportunities in the last three years.
"During COVID, there was a lot of financial gains that we could sign up for," Brown said. "Payroll protection things like that."
However, those programs and another grant program from a local non-profit were discontinued. Additionally, Clay County reduced its funding for the center.
This has both Brown and Thompson feeling troubled as the center now runs solely on local funding and donations. They calculate the center will need $55,000 to operate next year.
Brown and Thompson hope to meet this goal and then some. That's with the goal of expanding the center's services for the elderly.
"We are elderly-" Brown said about the need for expansion- "everyone will be at some point."
The Clay County Senior Center is located at 120 S. Franklin Street in Brazil, Indiana. You can contact the center at (812) 448-8848.