Clay County seeks to start regional sewer district

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County commissioners want to improve the waste water system in the Coalmont area.
That's why the commissioners wanted the public's input before starting a regional sewer district.
The state has conducted test in the area and found untreated wastewater being discharged to ditches.
Poor soil and lot size issues have also been found in the area.
The state has worked with the county to develop a compliance plan.
The commission will still have to file a petition with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management before moving forward.