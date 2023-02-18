Clay County residents attend a legislative crackerbarrel

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Clay County residents got to meet with some state representatives today.
State Senator Jon Ford and Representative Alan Morrison spoke at a cracker-barrel at the Cory Volunteer Fire department.
They discussed the House Bill 451 that focuses on carbon sequestration projects on farms. It would provide underground carbon dioxide storage in Indiana.
State Senator Jon Ford says this project has a positive impact.
"It's 20 plus million dollars in property taxes into Vigo County. The jobs are 150,000 dollars around, and you know, they're making anhydrous fertilizer that's green," said Senator Ford.
The Senate Environmental Affairs Committee approved the bill on Monday.