Clay County pursuit lands woman in jail

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Coatsville, Ind., woman was arrested Wednesday after a police pursuit in Clay County.
At approximately 10:30 a.m., Indiana State Trooper Andrew Mattern was patrolling in eastern Clay County on U.S. 40 and heard the Clay County Dispatch Center put out a dispatch in reference to a gray 2005 Ford truck that had just been stolen in Brazil.
Upon hearing the dispatch, Mattern immediately observed a truck matching the description traveling eastbound on U.S. 40 near Harmony Road. Mattern attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the truck, however the female driver refused to stop.
The truck continued traveling eastbound on U.S. 40, reaching speeds as high as 110 miles per hour, continuing for approximately eight miles. As the pursuit approached the Putnamville State Police Post, several troopers were waiting in the median in order to de-escalate the pursuit. Seeing the waiting troopers, the truck came to an abrupt stop and the pursuit ended without incident.
The female driver, Brandi L. DePew, 36, was taken into custody. She refused to submit to a chemical test and was arrested. She was transported to the Clay County Justice Center by the Brazil City Police Department.
DePew was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (refusal), Class A misdemeanor; reckless driving, Class A misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, Class A misdemeanor; and auto theft, a Class 6 felony.