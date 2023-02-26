Clay County performers rehearse for an upcoming show

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some local performers are rehearsing for an upcoming show!
Performers met at the Clay County Community Theater today. They're rehearsing a play called Noises Off.
If you're looking for a good laugh, this is the show to go see. There are shows on March 10th and 11th with dinner included, starting at 6:30 P.M.
The show on March 12th is a matinée, which will begin at 3:00 P.M.
Performers talk about what it's like to be involved.
"To be involved in community theater is exactly what it sounds like. It's the community coming together to make a beautiful product that serves the community," said Ashlee Vitz, who plays Dotty in the play.
Tickets for the show cost $25 and $15 for kids under 12. The ticket sales end on March 5th.