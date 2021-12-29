Clay County officials faced with new lawsuit amidst plans for jail expansion

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Hazleton.

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Edwardsport.

White River at Elliston.

White River at Newberry.

White River at Petersburg.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Widespread 1 to 3 inch rainfall totals since Christmas Eve will
continue to lead to rising river levels across much of the region
over the next 24-48 hrs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Thursday morning by around 930
AM CST /1030 AM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY, JANUARY 06...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, January 06.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 17.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Wednesday was 17.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.1
feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Thursday, January 06.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Clay County officials faced with new lawsuit amidst plans for jail expansion

  • Updated
  • 0

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Clay County officials have hit yet another roadblock in their proposed Clay County Justice Center expansion.

CLAY COUNTY OFFICIALS SUED

Mariposa Legal, an immigrant rights group, has filed a lawsuit against several county officials, including the sheriff, commissioners, and council members. The lawsuit accuses them of violating Indiana's Open Door Law and the Access to Public Records Act. These laws deal with the citizens' access to meetings and timely access to documents.

Romelia Solano, a paralegal with Mariposa Legal, said the group has spent months demanding transparency from officials in Clay County. After not receiving the response they wanted, Solano said the group felt they needed to take legal action.

"It just became clear we needed another mechanism to hold officials accountable," she said. "And make sure they are being honest with the public."

Before filing this lawsuit, the group had filed a complaint against the same Clay County officials. It cited similar issues to the lawsuit.

Public Access Counselor Luke Britt reviewed that complaint and found Mariposa's complaints to be lacking.

"All had meeting minutes describing those, and those were all in proper order," Britt said of the claims of missing meeting notes. "I couldn't identify any gaps in that timeline that would say there's something there."

But, it's not just Mariposa Legal calling for more transparency with the project. Zachary Sneddon is a Clay County resident who said he only recently heard of the proposed Clay County Justice Center expansion. He wants officials to be more open with the community.

"When I've brought it up to people," Sneddon said. "That was the first they heard of it. I don't think they have been deliberately hiding it, but they haven't been going out of their way to make it public knowledge either."

If this lawsuit does not stop the jail expansion, Solano said Mariposa Legal hopes it will at least make sure people's voices are heard.

"Their input is what we are really trying to elevate," Solano said. "And hopefully the lawsuit opens up an opportunity for more people to speak out and for officials to really have to listen to what they're saying."

