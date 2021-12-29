Clay County officials faced with new lawsuit amidst plans for jail expansion

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Clay County officials have hit yet another roadblock in their proposed Clay County Justice Center expansion.
Mariposa Legal, an immigrant rights group, has filed a lawsuit against several county officials, including the sheriff, commissioners, and council members. The lawsuit accuses them of violating Indiana's Open Door Law and the Access to Public Records Act. These laws deal with the citizens' access to meetings and timely access to documents.
Romelia Solano, a paralegal with Mariposa Legal, said the group has spent months demanding transparency from officials in Clay County. After not receiving the response they wanted, Solano said the group felt they needed to take legal action.
"It just became clear we needed another mechanism to hold officials accountable," she said. "And make sure they are being honest with the public."
Before filing this lawsuit, the group had filed a complaint against the same Clay County officials. It cited similar issues to the lawsuit.
Public Access Counselor Luke Britt reviewed that complaint and found Mariposa's complaints to be lacking.
"All had meeting minutes describing those, and those were all in proper order," Britt said of the claims of missing meeting notes. "I couldn't identify any gaps in that timeline that would say there's something there."
But, it's not just Mariposa Legal calling for more transparency with the project. Zachary Sneddon is a Clay County resident who said he only recently heard of the proposed Clay County Justice Center expansion. He wants officials to be more open with the community.
"When I've brought it up to people," Sneddon said. "That was the first they heard of it. I don't think they have been deliberately hiding it, but they haven't been going out of their way to make it public knowledge either."
If this lawsuit does not stop the jail expansion, Solano said Mariposa Legal hopes it will at least make sure people's voices are heard.
"Their input is what we are really trying to elevate," Solano said. "And hopefully the lawsuit opens up an opportunity for more people to speak out and for officials to really have to listen to what they're saying."