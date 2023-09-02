Clay County man arrested after high-speed motorcycle chase

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clay County man was arrested after driving a motorcycle while impaired and leading police on a high-speed chase.
It started Friday night around 8:45 p.m. on State Road 46 in Sugar Ridge Township.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office said deputies observed a black motorcycle traveling westbound at 96 mph.
The deputy tried to stop the motorcycle by activating his lights, but the motorcyclist fled, reaching speeds of 130 mph, according to the sheriff's office.
The motorcycle made a U-turn at County Road 150 West and headed eastbound before turning south on State Road 159.
The motorcycle eventually crashed at the intersection of State Road 59 and County Road 600 South in Harrison Township while trying to make a turn.
The driver, identified as Garrett Lee Hartsock, 30, of Bowling Green, was taken into custody after refusing treatment at the scene.
He was arrested for resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
The report is being forwarded to the Clay County Prosecutor's Office for review and possible additional charging information.