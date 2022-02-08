Clay County leaders settle lawsuit over public access laws

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A lawsuit against local county officials was settled outside of court.
The suit came from Mariposa Legal. It was legal action against the Clay Commissioners, council and sheriff.
It centered around the expansion of the Clay County Justice Center. The lawsuit claimed officials violated public access laws.
With the settlement, commissioners agreed to turn over documents not previously shared.
The commissioners will also hold a public vote regarding building agreements at a future meeting.