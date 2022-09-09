Clay County Justice Center expansion project is making progress

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- A long-awaited jail project is making progress.
The Clay County Justice Center will soon break ground on its expansion project.
Construction groups recently placed fences around the jail to prepare. But right now, crews are focused on renovations inside the jail. This includes changes to nursing and laundry stations.
Crews hope to break ground on the outdoor expansion in early October. This part of the project will add more beds for inmates.
Clay County Commissioner Marty Heffner said he's happy to see progress being made.
"It's been a long progress and there's been a lot of work into it, a lot of planning," he said. "When you finally see things start to move, it's probably more of a relief than anything."
The projected completion date for the expansion is January 29, 2024.