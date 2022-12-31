Clay County holds Oaths of Office Ceremony

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Clay County is ringing in the new year with some new faces.
The county had its Oaths of Office ceremony on Saturday! It was over at the Clay County Courthouse!
Elected county officials pledged to do their new roles to the best of their ability.
Brison Swearingen was sworn in as Clay County Sheriff.
He says he is ready to hit the ground running!
"We're currently in a jail construction project. So, we're going to have a lot of busy work making sure that project goes smoothly and gets opened up the following year," Clay County Sheriff Brison Swearingen said.
Swearingen says he will be in the office tomorrow ready to go!