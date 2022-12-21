Clay County Highway Department prepared for storm; could use help for the next one

CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- The Clay County Highway Department is prepared for the incoming snow.
Crews with the department have been prepping for the winter since early fall. During this time, crews fill sandboxes, sharpen blades, and perform maintenance on vehicles.
News10 spoke with Clay County Commissioner Paul Sinders. He said a shortage of materials is not a concern this year.
The department estimates it has 200 tons of salt this year. This came from the Indiana Department of Transportation. Sinders also said the department has 6,000 gallons of calcium chloride to help with road treatment.
With word of a storm on the way, Sinders said the crew will be busy pre-treating roads for holiday travelers.
"Another area that we work on is approaching intersections and coming up to a major highway," he said. "We want to make sure that those areas are sanded. We use our mixture of sodium chloride there to eliminate any potential hazards."
While Sinders said the department will have enough workers for this winter storm, it could use more for the next.
"Basically, we have sufficient people," he said. "but, in all honesty, we are short with manpower at the present time."
If you'd like to join the Clay County Highway Department for the next snow storm, you can call the department at (812) 448-9040, or stop by the department for an application.