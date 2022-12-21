 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 7 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. Blowing snow. Wind
chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 7 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions are expected to impact the morning and evening
commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind
chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 15 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely Thursday night
with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees in a matter of
hours during the transition from rain to snow. Heaviest snow is
expected shortly after frontal passage Thursday evening into
Thursday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Clay County Highway Department prepared for storm; could use help for the next one

  • Updated
  • 0
CLAY COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT.jpg

CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- The Clay County Highway Department is prepared for the incoming snow.

Crews with the department have been prepping for the winter since early fall. During this time, crews fill sandboxes, sharpen blades, and perform maintenance on vehicles.

News10 spoke with Clay County Commissioner Paul Sinders. He said a shortage of materials is not a concern this year.

The department estimates it has 200 tons of salt this year. This came from the Indiana Department of Transportation. Sinders also said the department has 6,000 gallons of calcium chloride to help with road treatment.

With word of a storm on the way, Sinders said the crew will be busy pre-treating roads for holiday travelers.

"Another area that we work on is approaching intersections and coming up to a major highway," he said. "We want to make sure that those areas are sanded. We use our mixture of sodium chloride there to eliminate any potential hazards."

While Sinders said the department will have enough workers for this winter storm, it could use more for the next.

"Basically, we have sufficient people," he said. "but, in all honesty, we are short with manpower at the present time."

If you'd like to join the Clay County Highway Department for the next snow storm, you can call the department at (812) 448-9040, or stop by the department for an application.

Multimedia Journalist/Producer

Caitlin is a multimedia journalist/producer for WTHI-TV. Have a story tip or idea? Contact her! Email: Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com.

Recommended for you