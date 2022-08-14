Clay County Food Program announces new changes for the school year

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Youth Food Program has some new updates as the school year gets underway.
The first food packing of the year happens on Wednesday, August 24 at 10:30 a.m. But the location has changed.
The packing for Clay County North will no longer be at First Baptist Church. This will now happen at the Clay County YMCA.
The food program says from here, the packing location may change weekly or monthly and updates will be provided.
Now for Clay County South, the packing will stay the same for the next month but then move to the YMCA. Right now, the food packing is at the Cory Community Church of the Nazarene.
The program is still looking for volunteers at each school. If you’d like to lend a helping hand and become a volunteer, click here. To learn more about the Clay County Youth Food Program, click here.