Clay County Fire - One Woman's whole world changed when she saw her camper go up in flames

CARBON, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday morning, crews put out a fire in Carbon, Indiana.
The Clay County Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of North Locust street. The fire burned two vacant houses and destroyed a nearby camper.
Resident Bobbi Lovett said, "I didn't even get to the doors yet, and you see it, forty feet in the air."
In the blink of an eye, Bobbi Lovett's whole world changed.
A fire broke out on Tuesday morning in Carbon, Indiana, catching her camper on fire.
By the time the fire department arrived, it was too late.
"When we arrived on the scene, it was already on the ground. First of all, when I got the call, I started the first alarm and notified Jackson and Belmore Fire Department for assistance to help us," said Pete Taylor, Fire Chief of Van Buren Indiana.
Lovett was able to save her dog from the fire, along with her horseshoes and pictures of her loved ones. She lost everything else.
"I lost everything I've had all my life, and this was my grandson's things when I passed on. Really cool stuff in there. Antics, my great grandparents, are all gone, of course. Everything I've had and loved, pictures of my mom and stuff like that, are gone," said Lovett.
Lovett says her loved ones help keep her going.
"I'm just really glad I made it. less than two seconds, and I would not have made it. That's how fast it went up, and it was coming to me. I've seen it falling my way. It's just god's blessing. That's all I know," said Lovett.
As a temporary solution, Lovett says she plans on staying with her daughter in the meantime.
The fire is still under investigation.
It's also Fire Safety and Prevention week. The National Fire Protection Association says a house fire can become deadly in just 2 minutes. There are things you can do "Now" to protect your family from a house fire.
You can find those tips on our website at wthitv.com.