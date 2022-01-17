Clay County assisted living facility says social media post claiming it would be closed to visitors was an accident

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An assisted living facility in Clay County says it has made changes to its visitor policy.
Cloverleaf Healthcare in Knightsville says it has restricted all visitors to its campus.
That's according to a social media post the company made Monday morning.
The state reports a total of 13 people at the facility have passed away from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
According to the data, the last large outbreak at Cloverleaf was in October 2020. According to the state, so far, in 2022, there've been no reported cases.
Right now, every Indiana county in the Wabash Valley is in the red, or most severe, ranking on the state's latest COVID-19 map.