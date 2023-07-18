Clay County 4-H Fair underway

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids in Clay County are celebrating a year of hard work. 4-H'ers are showing off their projects at the 4-H fair.
We stopped by the exhibit hall to check out some of the general projects. They included things like geology, sewing and robotics.
The animals were already filling up spots in the barns. The fair lasts all week long.
There are animal shows each day, with an auction at the end of the week. One leader there says she's always impressed with the kids' work.
"It's really interesting to see. When I'm setting up the building here, I think oh my gosh, I need to pick up a hobby. These kids are so talented. It's just fun to see all the skills they have," Natalie Korniak said.
The entire community is invited to come out and see the projects kids have worked hard on. The county is also looking for new 4-H'ers. Enrollment opens in October. Click here to learn more.