Clay Community Schools, police investigating possible teacher misconduct

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Administration with the Clay Community School Corporation is investigating teacher misconduct at one of its schools.
Details are few at this time, but here's what we know.
Clay Community Schools Superintendent Jeff Fritz told News 10 he was informed of possible inappropriate conduct between a teacher and a student.
School personnel immediately notified the Department of Child Services and the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
Fritz said the teacher was placed on administrative leave by the school corporation, pending investigations by both police and an internal investigation.
No names, nor the location of the school, have been released.
The school corporation encourages students and employees to immediately report any instances of inappropriate conduct.