Clay Community Schools employees could see a pay increase soon

CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Clay Community School employees could see a pay increase soon.
The district teachers association is proposing a 4.5% raise in salary. This pay increase would affect all teachers, but especially the salary of new teachers. Superintendent Jeffrey Fritz said the increase would give first-year teachers a starting salary above $43,000.
He said the district, like many others, has been affected by the teacher shortage. The hope is the salary increases will attract more teachers.
Additionally, the salaries of other school personnel could be raised. All classified employees, including secretaries, janitors, and cooks, could see a 6% raise if approved.
Fritz said the salary increases are meant to keep the district competitive with other school job markets. But, they are also meant to show appreciation.
"We talk a lot about school family," he said. "We mean that very sincerely here. There is no job more important than the others."
The school board should vote on the salary increase at next week's meeting. If approved, it would go into effect in the next pay period.