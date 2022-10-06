 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clay Community Schools continues to move forward with proposed district-wide police department

  • 0
As Clay County's COVID-19 status turns red, Clay Community Schools shifts to remote learning

CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Clay Community Schools are continuing discussions about student safety.

The idea of a district-wide police department was proposed at a September school board meeting. Members received a job description of the police chief for the proposed program during a meeting Thursday night.

The police department would be an added safety measure to protect both students and teachers. Superintendent Jeffrey Fritz said the district feels a police department is a natural next step.

"We've really done a lot for school safety," he said. "We've always looked for what is our next level. We feel like the next level is a police department,"

The school board should vote on the police department at next week's meeting.