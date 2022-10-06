Clay Community Schools continues to move forward with proposed district-wide police department

CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Clay Community Schools are continuing discussions about student safety.
The idea of a district-wide police department was proposed at a September school board meeting. Members received a job description of the police chief for the proposed program during a meeting Thursday night.
The police department would be an added safety measure to protect both students and teachers. Superintendent Jeffrey Fritz said the district feels a police department is a natural next step.
"We've really done a lot for school safety," he said. "We've always looked for what is our next level. We feel like the next level is a police department,"
The school board should vote on the police department at next week's meeting.