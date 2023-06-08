Clay Community Schools approve use of app for mental health

Clay Community Schools have a new way to help students with their mental health.
The school board approved the use of the app, alongside, this coming school year.
The app allows students to chat with an artificial intelligence bot about their feelings.
In turn, it can give students an immediate response on how to control their anxiety or other emotions.
Students can use it to journal and do exercise to help alleviate their emotions.
The school district just completed a 16-student pilot program of the app.
The assistant superintendent says more than 92 percent of the feedback from the students was positive.
"This was a kid generated request to our board, so our students wanted this for their peers, and I think it's just fabulous that our board listened to our students and said OK we'll try it next year," said Tim Rayle, assistant superintendent of Clay Community Schools.
The app will be available to all seventh- through 12th-graders in the school district, as well as sixth grader at North Clay Middle School. It will not be mandatory and parents will be able to opt their children in or out of using the app.