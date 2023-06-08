 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Today and Friday...June 8th and 9th for all Indiana counties...

Smoke and fine particulate levels are expected to be in the
Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children
and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma,
should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.


For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Clay Community Schools approve use of app for mental health

  • Updated
Clay Community Schools have a new way to help students with their mental health.

The school board approved the use of the app, alongside, this coming school year.

The app allows students to chat with an artificial intelligence bot about their feelings.

In turn, it can give students an immediate response on how to control their anxiety or other emotions.

Students can use it to journal and do exercise to help alleviate their emotions.

The school district just completed a 16-student pilot program of the app.

The assistant superintendent says more than 92 percent of the feedback from the students was positive.

"This was a kid generated request to our board, so our students wanted this for their peers, and I think it's just fabulous that our board listened to our students and said OK we'll try it next year," said Tim Rayle, assistant superintendent of Clay Community Schools.

The app will be available to all seventh- through 12th-graders in the school district, as well as sixth grader at North Clay Middle School. It will not be mandatory and parents will be able to opt their children in or out of using the app.