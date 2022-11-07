Clay Community Schools announce Dr. Tim Rayle as next superintendent

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay Community School Corporation will soon be seeing a major personnel change. The school board held a special session meeting on Tuesday, where the name of the new Superintendent was announced.
In a unanimous vote, Dr. Tim Rayle was announced as the next superintendent of Clay Community Schools. He is currently the assistant superintendent and a 17-year veteran of the corporation.
Dr. Rayle will take the place of current Jeff Fritz next year.
He says he is excited about this new role, and to continue to work closely with staff and students.
"Keeping the train going. We just have great stuff going on. I'm looking forward to working with our approximately 4,000 students and letting them excel," Assistant Superintendent Dr. Tim Rayle said.
Dr. Rayle's official first day is July 1, 2023.