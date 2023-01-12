Clay Community School Board approved a new tobacco prevention program

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay Community School Board approved a new program that will help tobacco prevention in schools at its first meeting of 2023.
More and more students are being caught using tobacco products at school. School administrators reported that students are also abusing marijuana. Northview High reported that they have already given out 16 referrals this year.
Students are able to hide it well by using vapes. Vape detectors have been installed in schools. However, officials want to move forward with more programs for education, prevention, and student safety.
"Our mission is to help students that have taken part in this, and now are feeling that they have a problem and do not understand how to break this addiction," said Kathy Knust, curriculum and grant coordinator for Clay Community Schools.
A program called the Tobacco Educational Group (TEG) has already been implemented in some schools. It acted as more of an educational program than a cessation program. Officials have found that this program is not enough, and that something more needs to be done.
Now, Clay Community Schools hope to move forward with a program called In-Depth sponsored by the American Lung Association. This program will not only help in future tobacco prevention, but also more education.
They approved that program tonight.