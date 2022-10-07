Clay Co. industrial park is declared full after work began over 30 years ago

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Clay County has become a new hotspot for industry and it's all thanks to an industrial park located in Brazil.
The project began back in 1990 and has continued through various changes in leadership. But, Jim Coffenberry has remained with the project for years. He's currently a consultant with the Clay County Redevelopment Commission.
"We got loans from the banks," he said. "We got grant money from the state of Indiana. We kept expanding out the companies that we had involved and as a result, we have a complete loop through the industrial park."
Several companies now call the industrial park home, including Great Dane, PPG, and TechniFab. Some of the businesses have even moved their headquarters to the park. Additionally, a water tower, sewage, and a lift station have been added.
One county commissioner said the park is helping the county and the city of Brazil move forward economically.
"Our present industry is expanding," Paul Sinders said. "It's very, very important for Clay County. We want to make sure we have good-paying jobs available for people who live here."
But, Sinders said the industrial park represents more than just economic growth in the county. It's also a display of the great working relationship between the city of Brazil and Clay County.
"When you're pulling on the rope," he said. "If we're pulling in the same direction, we're going to get more accomplished. I think that's the attitude of the mayor of the city of Brazil and the different organizations in Clay County."
County leaders describe the park as being not complete, but full. Coffenberry said several businesses have the opportunity to expand in the area. But for now, he's happy to see this decades-long project become a success for the companies and area leaders involved.
"It's really great to see people that want things to happen," he said. "Just working towards a goal. It's really worked out well for these guys."
Coffenberry said the county is exploring building another industrial park in another part of the county.