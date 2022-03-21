 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations
in Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma.

.Rainfall totals near an inch from this past Friday through Saturday
have led to lowland flooding on the Wabash River at Lafayette and
Montezuma in western Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 13.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 17.4 feet early Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Clay Co. commissioners approve next steps in proposed jail expansion

  • Updated
  • 0
clay co. jail.bmp

CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Clay County Commissioners approved the next step to expand the Clay County Justice Center.

The approval happened during a special meeting Monday. Commissioners approved a resolution and a lease for the letting of bonds. This allows the building corporation to lease the property to the county. All deeds and property must be in the hands of the county to move forward.

County Commissioner Marty Heffner said this step would keep the project moving ahead.

"We're hoping in the next five to six weeks to have this taken care of," he said. "We still don't have final plans, final scope. We can't make a final decision until we have all of those numbers in front of us."

People are still voicing their opinions about the expansion project. The public could express their opinion during the public hearing portion of the meeting. Those who spoke were against the expansion of the jail.

Kayla Bledsoe, a member of the Communities Not Cages Indiana Coalition, said she was not in favor of the outcome Monday.

"I was a little disappointed there wasn't really a discussion about it," she said. "But I wasn't surprised because realistically, people can't show up."

Bledsoe said she would like to see the commissioners change the meeting time to a weekday evening or weekend. She thinks it would give the community a chance to know more about the expansion.

Heffner said nothing about the expansion is final yet.

"We're just continuing to lay [the] groundwork, continuing to prepare," he said.

"So, when we get all the information, we will be ready to make an informed decision and do what's best for the citizens of the county."

Heffner said final plans and costs need to be approved before the project can break ground.

