Clay Co. commissioners approve next steps in proposed jail expansion

CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Clay County Commissioners approved the next step to expand the Clay County Justice Center.
The approval happened during a special meeting Monday. Commissioners approved a resolution and a lease for the letting of bonds. This allows the building corporation to lease the property to the county. All deeds and property must be in the hands of the county to move forward.
County Commissioner Marty Heffner said this step would keep the project moving ahead.
"We're hoping in the next five to six weeks to have this taken care of," he said. "We still don't have final plans, final scope. We can't make a final decision until we have all of those numbers in front of us."
People are still voicing their opinions about the expansion project. The public could express their opinion during the public hearing portion of the meeting. Those who spoke were against the expansion of the jail.
Kayla Bledsoe, a member of the Communities Not Cages Indiana Coalition, said she was not in favor of the outcome Monday.
"I was a little disappointed there wasn't really a discussion about it," she said. "But I wasn't surprised because realistically, people can't show up."
Bledsoe said she would like to see the commissioners change the meeting time to a weekday evening or weekend. She thinks it would give the community a chance to know more about the expansion.
Heffner said nothing about the expansion is final yet.
"We're just continuing to lay [the] groundwork, continuing to prepare," he said.
"So, when we get all the information, we will be ready to make an informed decision and do what's best for the citizens of the county."
Heffner said final plans and costs need to be approved before the project can break ground.