Clay Co., commissioners approve BOT agreement, study for jail expansion

CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Commissioners have approved the next steps to move forward in the jail expansion process.
On Monday, Clay County Commissioners presented and approved a jail feasibility study. The study showed the county's need for an improved jail, citing an increase in jail population and overcrowding. The document also included proposed drawings and specs for the expansion of the Clay County Justice Center. The study also estimates that the expansion could cost $22.4 million.
Commissioners also approved a BOT, build, operate, transfer, agreement. It allows commissioners to start taking bids for building the project.
Commissioner Marty Heffner said he is pleased with the progress the jail is making. But, he recognizes conversations with the public need to continue.
"Once we present our information," he said. "It seems people understand why we are doing this. It's just getting our information out to the public."
Those in the public continue to voice concerns, especially those from immigrant advocacy groups.
Public testimony was allowed at Tuesday's meeting and the majority spoke in opposition to the expansion. One of those individuals was Hannah Cartwright with the Communities Not Cages Indiana Coalition. She said she is concerned with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees held at the jail.
"The coalition is going to have to agree to disagree with the commissioners that there is ever a right time for immigration detention," she said. "But, I think our reaction today is commissioners have entered into this agreement at the exact wrong time," Cartwright said.
Cartwright said President Biden is lessening the number of ICE beds needed, meaning the jail could lose its contract with the federal agency.
But, Heffner said this is not why the expansion needs to move forward. He said overcrowding is what's led to this project.
"Within the next six, seven years, we were going to reach capacity," he said. "We had already reached 80%, which the state considers us full."
Heffner said the county views the expansion as being proactive and solving the problem now.
"We can either stick our heads in the sand and hope something doesn't happen," he said. "Kick the can down the road, or we can meet the problem and provide a solution and get it going now."
Cartwright believes things could still change.
"Until they break ground," she said. "They still have time to change their minds."
Heffner said the next step is taking building bids for the project. This will give a clearer idea of how much the project will cost.