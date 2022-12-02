Clay City USA's Hometown Holiday happening Saturday

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI)- One town is keeping the holiday festivities close to home this year.
Clay City USA is hosting its annual Hometown Holiday event Saturday. Things kick off at 4 p.m. and go until 8 p.m.
Events will be taking place up and down Main Street. There will be carriage rides, a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and a tree lighting.
Organizers say it's important for towns like Clay City to keep traditions like these going.
"There are a lot of small towns that don't have these types of events," Heather Edwards, a committee member with Clay City USA, said. "It seems there are fewer and fewer opportunities for those events for the whole entire community to some together and enjoy the holiday season."
All proceeds from the event go toward the REIN Center Library, the welcome center, and the walking track.