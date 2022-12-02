 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Clay City USA's Hometown Holiday happening Saturday

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI)- One town is keeping the holiday festivities close to home this year.

Clay City USA is hosting its annual Hometown Holiday event Saturday. Things kick off at 4 p.m. and go until 8 p.m.

Events will be taking place up and down Main Street. There will be carriage rides, a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and a tree lighting.

Organizers say it's important for towns like Clay City to keep traditions like these going.

"There are a lot of small towns that don't have these types of events," Heather Edwards, a committee member with Clay City USA, said. "It seems there are fewer and fewer opportunities for those events for the whole entire community to some together and enjoy the holiday season."

All proceeds from the event go toward the REIN Center Library, the welcome center, and the walking track.

