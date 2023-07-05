Clay City unveils new community center

Clay City residents have a new place where all residents are welcome.
The public gathered Wednesday during the Clay City Fair for an open house at the Wilma and Liston Buellm Community Center in the Clay City Park.
More than $50,000 was raised to fund the construction of the facility, which includes features such as a fitness area, library and other amenities for the community to enjoy.
"This is a building that we have needed for some time. We've used the orange building here in clay city park for many, many years. It has served its purpose and now we are very, very fortunate to have this facility," said Commissioner Paul Sinders.