Clay City residents go horseback riding for St. Jude

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to saddle up and hit the trails for a great cause!
Folks in Clay City went on an 11 mile horseback ride at the third annual Saddle Up for Saint Jude. This is a charity event for Saint jude Children's Research Hospital. In addition to the horseback rides, families could enjoy local vendors, face painting, and a bounce house.
Jeff Atkinson is an event organizer. He's hoping to raise more money than last year.
"Well we raised 7-thousand last year, so anything over that, we're still doing good," said Atkinson.
Atkinson says that this event has raised over $10,000 for Saint Jude! And he hopes to keep this event going for years to come.