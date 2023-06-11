 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clay City residents go horseback riding for St. Jude

  • 0

Saddle Up for St. Jude

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to saddle up and hit the trails for a great cause! 

Folks in Clay City went on an 11 mile horseback ride at the third annual Saddle Up for Saint Jude. This is a charity event for Saint jude Children's Research Hospital. In addition to the horseback rides, families could enjoy local vendors, face painting, and a bounce house.     

Jeff Atkinson is an event organizer. He's hoping to raise more money than last year.

"Well we raised 7-thousand last year, so anything over that, we're still doing good," said Atkinson.

Atkinson says that this event has raised over $10,000 for Saint Jude! And he hopes to keep this event going for years to come.

Recommended for you