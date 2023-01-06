Clay City man to appear in court after he allegedly fired shots at a delivery driver, suspecting he was porch pirate

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a case of never taking the law into your own hands.
Joe Wayne Tiefel of Clay City will appear in court later this month. That's after he allegedly fired shots at a delivery driver.
On December 12, Tiefel reportedly confronted a Black driver in a white UHaul van, which had been at his son's house on consecutive nights.
Tiefel said his son had items stolen from his shed and garage around that time.
Police learned the driver worked for a company that delivers FedEx packages. He returned to the house to deliver a package he could not find the night before.
Tiefel admitted to firing shots at the van while he himself was driving after the van.
No one was hurt.