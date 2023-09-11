Clay City looking to build new water tower

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - Clay City residents could soon see new construction in town.
The city recently received $700,000 to build a new water tower and tear down the existing one, which was built in 1949, and holds 75,000 gallons.
A new tower, which is set to be built on 14th Street to keep from interrupting water service, will reduce the number of boil orders and improve water pressure.
Leaders do not know the exact cost of the project yet, and they won't know until bids come in.
At that point, the city will look into taking out a loan to cover the rest.
The project won't start before next year, and it could take up to two years to complete the project.