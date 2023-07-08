Clay City, Indiana, turns 150 years old! Here's how the community is celebrating

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - Clay City, Indiana is 150 years old! It became a town in June 1873.
To celebrate, there are a number of activities planned this weekend. It's in collaboration with the Clay City Fair. On Saturday, people enjoyed local vendors, a passport scavenger hunt, pottery demonstrations and a car show!
Sunday, you can enjoy a picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clay City Welcome Center, a Jeep show downtown from noon to 3 p.m., and eat birthday cake and ice cream from 2:30-3:30.
Former students and graduates of Clay City schools took a walk down memory lane as part of the city's anniversary celebration.
The National Honor Society hosted tours of the new and renovated high school and elementary school. This was a great chance for people to revisit their alma mater and enjoy reminiscing about the past.
Skyler Halfhill is a member of the Clay City USA Foundation. He explains why it's important to learn about the city's history
"The school is really the heart of the town. That's why it's very important to get people in here in our schools and going through our businesses. It's really cool," said Halfhill.