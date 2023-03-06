Clay City girl honored for her writing skills

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local student is being honored for her talents in writing. Sophia paul is a 6th-grade student at Clay City Elementary.
She recently entered an essay into a contest sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution".
Students had to write from the perspective of a delegate at the Second Continental Congress.
Sophia's essay not only stood out as a winner for Clay County, but she was also selected as the state winner for Indiana.
Sophia chose to write from the perspective of Roger Sherman. She says she researched, wrote and revised every night for about three weeks.
She says she's still working to make her essay the best it can be
"I'm definitely gonna keep writing because I do think that if I re-wrote it now, I could have done even better," Sophia said.
Sophia says she hopes her essay goes on to win national recognition. She's also planning on entering the contest again next year.