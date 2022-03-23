Claws and Paws uses thrift store to help animals

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Claws and Paws thrift store can be a pretty busy place. Every day, folks come through the doors to find used goods and clothing. By those clothing racks is where you'll likely meet Ruth Simen.
"I am 78 years old, and I work every day up here, and I love it. My doctor says get out of there with my allergies, but I just take medicine," Simen said.
Allergies might not be a problem at a normal thrift store. But as the name implies, this is not a normal thrift store.
"This community especially needed somebody to help the neglected. So that's what, that was my desire for a long time was to start a rescue," Claws and Paws Director Shelly Brinkley said.
Everything is donated in the store, and everyone volunteers. So 100% of income goes right to the dogs and cats at claws and paws.
"It's grown a lot, and we have got a lot more support over, as the time has gone long. It's just pretty cool," Volunteer Andrea Edwards.
Claws and Paws help fill a need in the community. The shelter run by the county's animal control has been full for years.
Claws and Paws have answered the need for help. With the help of the rescue, the county has now been able to discontinue euthanasia.
"No animal leaves here without being vaccinated and microchipped. Spayed or neutered. We do all of that. Basically, we depend on our little thrift shop to help pay," Brinkley said.
A little thrift shop is doing big things. All with the help of volunteers like Simen, even if her allergies may get in the way.
"I can't get around the animals that much, but this is all for the animals. I just love doing it," Simen said.