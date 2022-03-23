Claws and Paws uses thrift store to help animals

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following waterways in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Montezuma, Covington, and Clinton.

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following waterways in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, and Mount Carmel.

Wildcat Creek near Jerome, and Kokomo.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional
rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today,
is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash
River, on the White River from Centerton downstream, and on the East
Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash and White is
expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork
White until March 27.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 31...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 31.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:45 PM EDT Wednesday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0
feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday, March 31.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 20.0 feet early
Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early
Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, APRIL 01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday, April 01.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Flooding behind the Honey Creek levee
becomes rather extensive.  Most low roads are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:30 PM CDT Wednesday /3:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ the stage
was 17.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:30 PM CDT Wednesday /3:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ was
17.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 20.6 feet Monday evening.
It will then fall below flood stage Friday, April 1 to 14.7
feet and begin rising again Saturday, April 2. It will rise
to 14.9 feet Saturday, April 2. It will then fall again and
remain below flood stage.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Claws and Paws uses thrift store to help animals

  • Updated
  • 0
Claws and Paws

Claws and Paws

 WTHI Editor

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Claws and Paws thrift store can be a pretty busy place. Every day, folks come through the doors to find used goods and clothing. By those clothing racks is where you'll likely meet Ruth Simen.

"I am 78 years old, and I work every day up here, and I love it. My doctor says get out of there with my allergies, but I just take medicine," Simen said.

Allergies might not be a problem at a normal thrift store. But as the name implies, this is not a normal thrift store.

"This community especially needed somebody to help the neglected. So that's what, that was my desire for a long time was to start a rescue," Claws and Paws Director Shelly Brinkley said.

Everything is donated in the store, and everyone volunteers. So 100% of income goes right to the dogs and cats at claws and paws.

"It's grown a lot, and we have got a lot more support over, as the time has gone long. It's just pretty cool," Volunteer Andrea Edwards.

Claws and Paws help fill a need in the community. The shelter run by the county's animal control has been full for years.

Claws and Paws have answered the need for help. With the help of the rescue, the county has now been able to discontinue euthanasia.

"No animal leaves here without being vaccinated and microchipped. Spayed or neutered. We do all of that. Basically, we depend on our little thrift shop to help pay," Brinkley said.

A little thrift shop is doing big things. All with the help of volunteers like Simen, even if her allergies may get in the way.

"I can't get around the animals that much, but this is all for the animals. I just love doing it," Simen said.

