Clark County looking for state assistance in road repairs

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Arbuckle Road in Clark County is a two lane road, but because of recent damages caused by an increase in traffic, local leaders are asking the state of Illinois for help.
Recent construction on I-70 and Route 40 have caused Marshall, Illinois travelers to find alternate routes. For most, that is taking N. Arbuckle Road. Dallas Richardson, the Clark County engineer, says the road is built to traffic 150 cars per day. Because of recent construction it was seeing 1,500 vehicles per day.
The Route 40 project has wrapped up but the damage has already been done to Arbuckle Road. Richardson added that county leaders have been in contact with the Illinois Department of Transportation since March. With summer coming to a close, answers are needed now more than ever.
"We have been urging them that the construction season of 2023 is ending soon," said Richardson. "So we would like to see something happen this year for our traveling public."
Ultimately, Clark County leaders and residents want IDOT to do what they believe is right by repairing the local roads damaged by their construction projects.