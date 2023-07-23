Clark County, Illinois showcases local 4-H projects

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - On Saturday, folks in Clark County, Illinois got to look at some projects that students worked hard on.
Clark County kicked off its 4-H Week last week. And yesterday, 4-H students showcased projects they've been working on since September. Nearly 400 kids are enrolled in the program.
Students could do projects based around topics like aerospace, horticulture, and even drone projects. Clark County 4-H program director, Jennifer Bishop, says that the sky is the limit with this program.
"All these kids have a bright future ahead of them. There are so many opportunities that they can explore in 4-H, and scholarship opportunities that are open to them," said Bishop.
And the fun doesn't stop there, the Clark County Fair starts on August 7 and ends on the 12th. It will be held at the fairgorunds in Marshall, Illinois.