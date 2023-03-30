Clark county IL polling places

Below are the precincts, locations, and addresses of the polling places in Clark County, IL.
Anderson precinct: Clark County Extension Building
- 15493 N. State Highway 1 in Marshall, IL 62441
Auburn precinct: Five Points Christian Church
- 10998 E. 1500th Road in Martinsville, IL 62442
Casey precinct: Methodist Fellowship Hall
- 700 N. Central Avenue Casey, IL 62420
Darwin precinct: Darwin Township Building
- 309 Darwin Street West Union, IL 62477
Dolson precinct: Clarksville Baptist Church
- 11892 E. Clarksville Road Marshall, IL 62441
Douglas precinct: Douglas Township Building
- 15002 E. Castle Finn Road Marshall, IL 62441
Johnson precinct: Johnson Township Building
- 4902 N. 370th Street Casey, IL 62420
Marshall precinct: St. Mary's Parish Hall
- 414 S. 6th Street Marshall, IL 62441
Martinsville precinct: Township Community Center
- 122 W. Cumberland Martinsville, IL 62442
Melrose precinct: Melrose Township Building
- 4967 N. Melrose Road West Union, IL 62477
Orange precinct: Orange Township Building
- 8525 E. 500th Road Martinsville, IL 62442
Parker precinct: Parker Township Building
- 16981 N. State Highway 49 Casey, IL 62420
Wabash precinct: Wabash Township Building
- 17907 N. Livingston Road Marshall, IL 62441
Wabash precinct: Wabash Township Building
- 17907 N. Livingston Road Marshall, IL 62441
Westfield precinct: Westfield Fire House
- 105 W. State Street Westfield, IL 62474
York precinct: West Union Community Center
- 502 E. Union Street West Union, IL 62477