Clark county IL polling places

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River from Covington down to Mount Carmel. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Wabash River at Montezuma. .Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River from Covington to all points downstream. Moderate flooding is forecast to start at Mount Carmel on Friday...and continue through next Tuesday. The slow crest on the Wabash River will continue along the Crawford...Sullivan County line through Friday. Minor flooding will likely last through late this week at Covington to Terre Haute...through early next week at Hutsonville to Vincennes...and through late next week at Mount Carmel. Rain going into this weekend may extend flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until late Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday /10:30 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage was 20.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Thursday /10:30 AM EDT Thursday/ was 20.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Saturday evening and continue falling to 9.6 feet Sunday, April 09. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&