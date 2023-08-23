Clark County bridge reopens after months of construction

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A highly-traveled bridge west of Marshall has reopened after a replacement project.
The bridge on U.S. Highway 40 crosses East Mill Creek two miles west of Marshall. The Illinois Department of Transportation said the replacement provided a smoother driving surface and six-foot shoulders.
It's been closed since the beginning of April.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office said it reopened at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Sheriff's Office said there will be some detail work Thursday that will require one lane access, but flaggers will be on-scene to assist with traffic.